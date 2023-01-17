Dr. Garibaldi's 40 years of experience brings industry-leading pharmaceuticals development expertise to the Scientific Board of Advisors.

His appointment demonstrates the company's resolve to leverage its biotechnology platform for enabling drugs development.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") announces that effective immediately, Dr. George Garibaldi will serve on its Scientific Board of Advisors. Complementing a top-tier group that includes a significant array of expertise, Dr. Garibaldi brings BioHarvest 40 years of experience in drug development and understanding of the pharma industry.

"I am joining the Scientific Board of Advisors of BioHarvest because I believe in the potential of its biotech platform," said Dr. Garibaldi. "The company has proven its ability to industrially produce unique, patentable and consistent compositions of phytochemicals such as polyphenols and cannabinoids. The medical field has consistently highlighted the therapeutic potential of these products. Together with the community of health care providers we will explore opportunities to develop therapies addressing a plethora of health conditions. I look forward to working with the company's management and fellow advisors to realize this potential."

"Dr. Garibaldi's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry is a great addition to the Scientific Board of Advisors," said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest. "Understanding the entire development cycle of drugs is critical for the company's ability to serve this high priority segment of our business. George's expertise and involvement will play an important role in solidifying our plant-based biotech leadership."





DETAILED BIOGRAPHY

Dr. George Garibaldi is co-founder and President of Research and Development of Noema Pharma AG. He previously held leadership responsibilities in research and development in several major pharmaceutical companies, most recently serving as VP and Global Head of Clinical Neuroscience at F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Dr. Garibaldi trained in child psychiatry, statistics, and neuropsychopharmacology. During his tenure at Roche, he led the development of multiple therapies including OCREVUS ® (ocrelizumab), approved in 2017 for primary progressive and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Prior to Roche, he was Head of Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry at Novartis and the Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Lead at Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Throughout his career, Dr. Garibaldi developed therapies for multiple conditions including Exelon® (rivastigmine) in Alzheimer's disease, Fanapt® (iloperidone) in schizophrenia, Risperdal Consta® (risperidone long-acting injectable) in frequently relapsing patients with bipolar disorders, and Invega® (paliperidone) in patients with schizoaffective disorder. He also led the regulatory submission and approval of Risperdal® (risperidone) in autism spectrum disorders.

Dr. Garibaldi serves as a peer reviewer for multiple scientific and medical journals and has authored more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He developed, validated and published a number of clinician- and patient-reported clinical outcomes including "The Readiness for Hospital Discharge Questionnaire in Schizophrenia", "The Patient Most Troubling Symptoms Scale in Anxiety and Depression", "The Readiness for Work Questionnaire in Schizophrenia" and "The Clinical Global Impression for Schizoaffective Disorder". Dr. Garibaldi is a board member of several biotech companies, a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), founder and past president of the International Society for Central Nervous System Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM) and former chairman of the International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD). He is the recipient of multiple awards including the ISCDD Award for Innovation. Dr. Garibaldi is widely recognized by his peers as an innovative and collaborative leader guided by his dedication to developing novel therapies for patients.

Dr. Garibaldi earned an M.D. from the faculty of medicine of Cairo University. He completed his residency in Child and General Psychiatry at the Rene Descartes Medical School, his studies in statistics and mathematical modeling at the University of Kremlin-Bicêtre, and his studies in Neuropsychopharmacology at the Pitié Salpétrière.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that the company will develop therapies addressing health conditions which could take considerable time and require resources and clinical trials beyond the capacity of the Company.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

