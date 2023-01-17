Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

17 January 2023

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") were sent to shareholders on 12 January 2023. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 3 February 2023 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

