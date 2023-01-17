US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Cortes Campers Now Listed with J.D. Power and NADA Blue Book

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that Cortes Campers RV travel trailers are now listed in J.D. Power and NADA Blue Book Guides for consumers and loan institutions to access Cortes Campers new and used retail values for financing.

"We are very excited to have Cortes Campers listed in J.D. Power and NADA, both are well-established guides for ranking products and services from consumer studies and official retail-price listings. The retail customers and our dealers will benefit greatly from having new and used values for our campers easily available. When a retail customer applies for a loan to purchase a Cortes Campers RV travel trailer, the financial institution can research current values of our product to approve the loan," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the US Lighting Group.

Another excellent benefit for consumers and dealers alike is Cortes Campers are manufactured with advanced fiberglass composite technology, so they will hold their value for a long time. We are truly proud of the Cortes Campers team who worked diligently to get J.D. Power and NADA approval along with our RVIA membership this last year, so these successes will help us grow the company as a recognized brand in the marketplace."

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

