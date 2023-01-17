Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) ("Scope" or the "Company") , is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") and have commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SCPCF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The trading platform is specifically tailored for growing entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. All qualified OTCQB trading companies must meet certain minimum standards, such as providing current financial reporting documents, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Scope's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SCPE". Investors can find real-time quotes and other valuable information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SCPCF/overview. In conjunction with the OTCQB listing, the Company also announces that it has received DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds while allowing access to additional new investors that may not have had the opportunity to trade the Company's shares.

James Liang, Chief Executive Officer of Scope stated: "Scope's management is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB market. Listing on the OTCQB is a significant corporate development for the Scope, affording the Company greater visibility within the U.S. investment community and abroad. This additional exposure is expected to enhance our liquidity and increase Scope's exposure to institutional and retail investors outside of Canada to the benefit of all its shareholders."

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

Contact Information

James Liang, Chief Executive Officer

info@scopecarboncorp.com

(604) 683 0911

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, trading on the OTCQB and the future benefits of being DTC eligible. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States, or any other jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (or to any U.S. persons) or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption is available, or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction or an exemption is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151445