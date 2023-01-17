Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), today announced that Robert Nistico, Chairman and CEO, will be attending the virtual Q1 Investor Summit. During the presentation, Robert Nistico will highlight the company's recent advances and sales growth.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 2:30 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EwIUaDKySz6n_9PfFQ08sA

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Splash Beverage

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

