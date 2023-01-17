Globally active steel-plant builder digitizes the exchange of as-built documentation with customers

Primetals Technologies relies on Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO for traceable communication with customers and manufacturers. In large projects lasting up to three years, as many as 50,000 documents belonging to the plant documentation (as-built documentation) have to be exchanged securely.

Approve supports the group's "transmittal management", i.e. the contract-relevant communication involved in the coordination of technical documents between the project management and its partners. A direct data connection to SAP P&E (Projects Engineering Support) replaces multi-stage transmission steps via internal drives and avoids manual effort. "With Approve, we have discovered a state-of-the-art, highly customizable platform for exchanging technical documents with our customers, suppliers, and internal project members", explains Gerhard Guger, Head of Project Coordination Casting ESP at Primetals Technologies. For each shipping package, a structured representation of the complex content is available to users directly in the cloud-based environment.

Secure data storage and compliance

The pioneer in plant equipment attaches great importance to data security when dealing with sensitive business data and protected know-how. With data storage in Austria and a highly secure, certified technological basis, the software meets these requirements to the full. "As a secure customer portal, Approve provides project management with a transparent and extremely user-friendly environment for transferring sensitive documents. The structured view of project documents and an intelligent search function make it easier to work with large volumes of documents and ensure traceability throughout the entire duration of the project," adds Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Approve.

More detailed information in this context can be found in the case study "Efficient transfer of as-built documentation"

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve GmbH is a European software provider for technical data and document management in the industrial sector. Thanks to the simple adaptability via no-code/low-code, customer-specific requirements can be implemented in no time at all. The digitalization company focuses on use cases in quality management, technical documentation and transmittal management. Cross-company processes link internal and external project partners on a common platform and digitally map the entire information life cycle for industrial products. Numerous major international companies rely on the cloud-based product Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO as a "single source of truth" in their digitalization strategy.

About Primetals Technologies

Based in London, Primetals Technologies is a technological pioneer and a leading global company in the fields of engineering, plant construction and lifecycle services for the metals industry. The joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

For additional information, visit the Fabasoft Approve Press Room, www.fabasoft.com/approve, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Fabasoft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005049/en/

Contacts:

Fabasoft Approve

Sandra Hofmann

Tel.: +43-732-606162-0

E-mail: sandra.hofmann@fabasoft.com