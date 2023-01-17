French research institute CEA-INES has produced a 566 W heterojunction (HJT) demonstrator PV panel using Norwegian silicon wafers based on German polysilicon and solar cells made in France. The prototype has a carbon footprint of 317 kgCO2eq/kW, which is considerably lower than the maximum 800 kgCO2eq/kW standard for Chinese products.Researchers at the National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - have developed a heterojunction (HJT) solar module for residential applications based on eco-design principles. The demonstration ...

