SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming Announces Partnership with BetMGM to Launch Customer Loyalty and Efficient Betting Conversion Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it has formed a new strategic partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator.

According to Rob Phythian, SharpLink's Chief Executive Officer, "This partnership with BetMGM marks a major milestone for SharpLink and sets the stage for accelerating market adoption of our performance driven C4 engine to produce and deliver highly differentiated online gaming experiences for customers of our valued sportsbook partners. SharpLink was created to bring to market industry-first innovations that empower the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries to rapidly and responsibly evolve and grow. We are very excited about the opportunity to team up with BetMGM to engage their players with fun, creative free to play games and contests."

Serving as a developer of free-to-play games and contests for BetMGM, SharpLink will leverage its games development expertise and the integration of its proprietary C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology to reach, engage and drive conversion of sports fans to sports bettors across the jurisdictions where BetMGM is currently licensed to operate.

Kyle Wachtel, Senior Director of Partnerships at BetMGM, said, "A main objective of BetMGM is to create even more personal, powerful and fun sports and iGaming experiences for our players across the nation. Through our expanding partnership with SharpLink, we look forward to tapping into its team's creative experience and technological expertise to design, develop and deliver a proprietary portfolio of diverse and entertaining free-to-play games that meet our customers' high standards of excellence and provide a memorable online gaming experience that brings players back to BetMGM again and again."

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, the Company serves sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which the Company operates on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

