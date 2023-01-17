Whittier Trust Promotes Ashley Fontanetta to Senior Vice President

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Whittier Trust Company is excited to announce the promotion of Vice President, Ashley Fontanetta, to the role of Senior Vice President.

As a Senior Vice President, Ashley will provide advisory and administration services to high-net-worth individuals and families. She specializes in philanthropic planning and administration, providing strategic consultation and guidance for clients who have an existing philanthropic entity or are looking to create one.

Ashley brings to this role more than six years of experience at Whittier Trust, as well as a background in both financial services and nonprofit management. Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Ashley worked as a Financial Advisor, responsible for developing wealth management strategies for clients and their families. Before that, she spent several years as a director of a nonprofit organization serving youth with chronic illnesses in Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

"This promotion was just a matter of time. Ashley's passion and knowledge of the philanthropic field are unmatched, and her experience as an advisor truly shines in her work with our clients. She's done great things within this department, and we couldn't be more excited about the ways she'll help us grow in her expanded role." - Pegine Grayson, Senior Vice President, Director of Philanthropic Services

Ashley earned her Bachelor's degree in International Relations from the University of Southern California, received her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) designation from The American College and the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation from the American Bankers Association. She is an active volunteer in the community, working with organizations that address homelessness, youth mentorship and education.

For more information, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 545 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

