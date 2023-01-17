Checkmarx Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Security into SDLCs via DevOps Security to Maintain Security While Pursuing Innovation

Checkmarx has successfully addressed software developers' pertinent challenges by ensuring prompt SDLC security, mitigating open-source risks, and resolving potential IaC vulnerabilities.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the development and operations (DevOps) security industry and, based on its assessment results, recognizes Checkmarx with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award. Checkmarx, a global software and application security (AppSec) provider, offers software exposure platforms and integrates software security technologies into DevOps. The company adopts software security technologies through a single AppSec platform called Checkmarx One to manage and monitor security risks across all types of modern software, such as proprietary code, open source, application programming interfaces, and infrastructure as code (IaC). Checkmarx' unified platform provides visibility, integration, and a comprehensive approach to managing risks while accelerating development, delivery, and deployment timelines across all the development life cycle.





Checkmarx' software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform delivers comprehensive AppSec services, encompassing continuous monitoring, discovery, classification, and automated remediation. Checkmarx One provides customers with deployment flexibility, offering several deployment options across multiple clouds and tenants. Checkmarx exemplifies a leadership focus by implementing best practices. For example, the company offers customers the right security tools to secure their software development life cycles (SDLCs) and handle supply chain management, thereby establishing brand value among its customers to continue adopting its DevOps security solutions. The company has outpaced key market contenders because of its truly shift-left and automated approach that helps companies filter noise, gain real-time component visibility, and reduce patching efforts.

According to Ying Ting Neoh, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, "Checkmarx' holistic, shift-left approach is more comprehensive than market participants' single-pronged approach, given that its platform easily integrates into development pipelines and covers different cloud-native architectures. Its comprehensive DevOps security portfolio continues to address customers' unmet needs, differentiating Checkmarx from its close competitors."

Checkmarx establishes partnerships to showcase best practice implementation, further expanding its global market presence and fostering customer ties while complying with local regulatory requirements across global regions. Despite the stiff competition in the market, Checkmarx continues to achieve solid growth, with a high double-digit year-over-year growth rate of over 25% across verticals, including financial services and government. The company offers a holistic set of DevOps security capabilities through a one-click approach, securing an extensive global market presence and further solidifying its leadership position, making it the top choice for enterprises worldwide.

"In 2021, Checkmarx succeeded due to its stellar business performance, customer experience, vigorous global sales and marketing program, and its strong vision and market strategy to achieve continued growth. It captured high share in the global DevOps security industry through its broad range of offerings," added Neoh. For its strong overall performance, Checkmarx earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the DevOps security industry.

"Checkmarx is honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, and to receive critical validation that the technology and service solutions we provide relate directly to unmet market needs," said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO at Checkmarx. "We believe that listening to our customers - including CISOs, AppSec leaders and developers - is the only way to continue the development of the most well-integrated and effective AppSec solutions for the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security (AppSec) testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software-including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katie Brookes

Merritt Group for Checkmarx

brookes@merrittgrp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982747/Checkmarx_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/checkmarx-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-integrating-security-into-sdlcs-via-devops-security-to-maintain-security-while-pursuing-innovation-301721000.html