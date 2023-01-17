Industrial Ethernet Market worth $15.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The industrial ethernet market is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growing popularity of smart automobiles and rising adoption of 5G are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial ethernet market.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198318524

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Ethernet Market" 149 - Tables

45 - Figures

203 - Pages

Hardware switches is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Switches are used to establish an industrial network by interconnecting computers. Switches provide high security and durability and are suitable for use in mission-critical environments. They provide a reliable communication network for machine tools and motion control applications in process and discrete industries. Switches are energy-efficient, durable, and robust. The rising demand for networking in various automation applications has created a need for additional features, such as industrial-grade reliability, network redundancy, seamlessly integrated security, and the best price-to-performance ratio. To fulfill these requirements, companies such as Moxa (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), and Cisco Systems (US) provide different switches with various data transfer speeds.

Water & Wastewater is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In water & Wastewater treatment operations, reliable and timely data can make a difference in improving efficiency and reducing costs. Outdated communication architectures are unable to keep up with existing SCADA applications in terms of the bandwidth, security features, scalability, and environmental ruggedness required to connect to remote areas. The increasing efficiency of Water & Wastewater operations is attributed to the deployment of low-cost, low-power sensors, as well as edge computing devices in the operations. These devices help in the timely delivery and management of services.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198318524

China is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific industrial ethernet market during the forecast period

China is one of the largest manufacturing hubs for automobile and electronics devices in the world. In response to the labor cost increasing year-on-year in China, companies are increasingly adopting advanced automation systems to reduce production costs. The high-quality standards have led companies to introduce factory automation, which requires a robust industrial communication network. These factors are collectively expected to boost the growth of the industrial ethernet market in China during the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in the industrial ethernet market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), OMRON (Japan), Moxa (Taiwan), Belden( US), Huawei Technologies (China), SICK (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland), GE Grid Solutions (France), Advantech (Taiwan), HMS Networks (Sweden), IFM Electronics (Germany), Weidmuller (Germany), Patton (US), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Honeywell (US), AAEON (Taiwan), Turck (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Chaos Prime (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=198318524

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Communication Market by Offering (Component, Software and Services), Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet and Wireless), Vertical (Automotive, Engineering/Fabrication) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - 2026

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cellular IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G), Application, Vertical and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA) - 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-ethernet-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-ethernet.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-ethernet-market-worth-15-8-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301723257.html