Astradyne, Inc. Signs on Its CFO Amid an Aggressive Development Push of Its Breakthrough Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / ASTRADYNE, INC., ("Astral Dynamic Networks") engaged Robert Lettieri to serve as its Chief Financial Officer as the Company moves to seek additional funding to execute on a paramount development push of its vanguard technology for commerce and ultimate launch of its software products and services in the market.

The AI and cloud-based software data firm announced the new hire today.

Mr. Lettieri in his CFO role will be to direct the work of the Finance and Accounting team at Astradyne.

Mr. Lettieri will report to ASTRADYNE's CEO Fabrizio Boccardi.

Robert Lettieri is an advocate for workplace diversity and pay equity, and has extensive experience in accounting and finance after serving in numerous executive positions for both early-stage and established global organizations in either CFO or COO capacities over his considerable career.

In addition to performing traditional CFO functions, Lettieri's key area of expertise is capital formation including debt restructuring and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Lettieri also has extensive experience working with Boards of Directors on Compliance and Corporate Governance.

Lettieri stated, "I am excited to join and help Astradyne to execute its business plan in this crucial period of its growth as I am confident of the incredible positive impact that the company's groundbreaking technology will bring to the market."

CEO Fabrizio Boccardi added, "Astradyne is planning to be in pre-IPO mode prior to launching its products and services in the market, therefore the Company's compliance requirements are going to be substantial and essential for the successful execution of its plans. We believe Robert is a good addition to our very experienced team and can bring value to the Company appropriately in connection with accounting, finance, and compliance."

Astradyne, Inc. ("Astral Dynamic Networks") is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses evolutionary high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications focused on providing innovative means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. Astradyne is pioneering novel systems and technologies designed to revolutionize the digital highway for commerce and social interplay. Its technology solutions are impactful and transformational, designed to forge the future of commerce and social interaction, defying limitations, and creating the future of business and consumer exchange through next generation commerce. www.AstralDynamicNetworks.com

