New integrations with essential business applications including Google, Bullhorn, ServiceNow, and HubSpot, bring work into a single workspace to increase employee efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Dialpad App Marketplace and partnerships with companies including Google and Theta Lake make it easier for businesses to digitally evolve and for customers to stay productive, access AI, and delight customers by supporting their unique needs with custom workflows.

Dialpad, Inc., the Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced innovations to its open app ecosystem that allow customers to easily integrate their apps and workflows into one workspace to drive productivity, improve their customer and employee experiences, and customize workflows for better communication and collaboration.

Robust App Marketplace: The Dialpad App Partner program gives technology partners the ability to work with Dialpad to help users increase customer satisfaction, drive productivity with AI, and support customer and agent workflows. New and existing partners include Google, Theta Lake, and Front. Dialpad's updated App Marketplace provides customers with an easy way to search and discover integrations by business use case or vertical.

New Integrations with Vital Business Applications: Dialpad's App Marketplace will include integrated apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Dynamics, Bullhorn, ServiceNow, HubSpot, and the new Google ChromeOS Desk Connector. These apps along with Dialpad's current integrations place a wide net covering different verticals, business needs, and personas that satisfy customers by streamlining day-to-day tasks into a single pane.

Open APIs and Easy to Create Automations: Customers can extend and customize workflows for their business needs through Dialpad's no code (ready to use out of the box), low code (pre-built framework), and advanced code APIs. Dialpad's robust APIs include Ai Agent Assist Automation framework, Ai-generated transcriptions, call logging, SMS, and more. For example, agents can conduct searches in natural language via versatile apps that can retrieve complex or hard-to-access data, such as Sharepoint, within one interface without switching browser screens, shortening response time. Agents can also easily add or build mission-critical tools, like customized automation that provides them with a powerful calculator-like tool, in the same customer support interface they use daily. This automation gives agents quick access to price adjustments and shorter quote cycles.



Today's hybrid work environment is driving demand for streamlined workflows, ease of use, and agility to boost productivity. The average enterprise uses nearly 300 SaaS apps (Vendr, 2020), and the siloed data it creates across organizations has skyrocketed.Switching between applications that don't speak to one another and have different data silos can cause inefficiencies and disjointed communication between employees and customers.

"By reimagining its app marketplace, developer portals and partner programs, Dialpad is keeping true to its mission of delivering better, smarter, more integrated EX and CX through its Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform," said Michael Brandenburg, senior analyst at Frost Sullivan. "The open ecosystem enables customers and partners to leverage the Dialpad platform to solve their biggest communications workflow and engagement challenges, but also let customers tap into many unique Ai-powered and cloud-native API capabilities to drive even more complex use cases."

"Our partnerships with companies like Google open up integration options for us to bring mutual customers more flexibility to meet their individual business needs," said Sangeeta Walsh, VP, Strategic Alliances at Dialpad. "We're focused on growing the Dialpad App Partner program and App Marketplace to continue and increase efficiencies for our customers and their employees."

"Developers have the ability to take advantage of Dialpad's leading Ai stack and develop applications that integrate seamlessly with Dialpad," said Brian Peterson, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Dialpad. "The opportunity is ripe with the addition of new integrated apps on Dialpad's App Marketplace and partnerships with several top technology companies. We know customer needs are not always one size fits all, and we're excited about the possibilities that Dialpad's Ai combined with developers' app innovations will bring customers in the future."

Dialpad is also the only Ai-powered customer intelligence company that closely partners across many Google business sectors Google Cloud, Google Chrome, and Android.

"Dialpad has long developed on Google technology, and has been an active Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner," said Gregg Fiddes, Head of Chrome Technology Partnerships at Google. "We are delighted to see Dialpad continue to prioritize technical development efforts on the Chrome Platform by integrating with our innovative Contact Center APIs, such as ChromeOS Desk Connector, and finding new ways to bridge our business technology with customer-first workflows in mind."

"We're really excited to become a user of the ChromeOS Desk Connector with Dialpad," said Allie Handman, Director of Customer Experience at Five Iron Golf. "Integrations like this will continue to drive productivity for our agents and save response time for our customers."

Dialpad's Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform has harnessed more than 3.5 billion minutes of real-time Ai data, seamlessly combining the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, Ai Meetings, and Ai Messaging solutions in one with industry-leading accuracy. Dialpad Ai uses built-in speech recognition and natural language processing to deliver real-time Ai CSAT scores and insights, and automate employee and customer workflows. To learn more about Dialpad's Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform and how your organization can "Work Beautifully," visit dialpad.com, the Open App Ecosystem Launch blog, and follow along on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together. We've designed one, beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. More than 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

