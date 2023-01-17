Anzeige
17.01.2023
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice EU 15Y

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice EU 15Y

PR Newswire

London, January 17

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: European Union
(EU)

Guarantor (if any): none

ISIN: EU000A3K4D09

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 6.548bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 4th of December 2037



Offer price: 99,795%

Other offer terms: Payment 14 Dec 2022, Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations:1k x 1k

Maturity 04th of Dec 2037

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Barclays
BofA
Deutsche Bank
Societe Generale


Stabilisation period commences 07 th of December 2022

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2023 PR Newswire
