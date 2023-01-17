Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2023 | 15:26
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Improving Heart Health Is the Focus for KeyBank's Mannarino As He Leads American Heart Association Metro Detroit Heart Challenge Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The need is greater than ever before to ensure that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity for a longer, healthier life. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, has named David Mannarino, president, Michigan Market of KeyBank as chairman of the 2023 Detroit Heart Challenge. In this role, Mannarino is charged with a $1.2 million-dollar fundraising goal to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association's Heart Challenge® is a suite of activities and initiatives designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and well-being. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

  • Learn more about the 2023 Detroit Heart Challenge
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735504/Improving-Heart-Health-Is-the-Focus-for-KeyBanks-Mannarino-As-He-Leads-American-Heart-Association-Metro-Detroit-Heart-Challenge-Campaign

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.