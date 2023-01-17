Improving Heart Health Is the Focus for KeyBank's Mannarino As He Leads American Heart Association Metro Detroit Heart Challenge Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The need is greater than ever before to ensure that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity for a longer, healthier life. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, has named David Mannarino, president, Michigan Market of KeyBank as chairman of the 2023 Detroit Heart Challenge. In this role, Mannarino is charged with a $1.2 million-dollar fundraising goal to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association's Heart Challenge® is a suite of activities and initiatives designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and well-being. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

Learn more about the 2023 Detroit Heart Challenge

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

