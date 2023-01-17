Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company dedicated to finding ways to tread more lightly on the planet, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc ("Fortune") has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, Sask. (http://www.axiomex.com/). The first satellite survey will include the acquisition, processing and analysis of Synthetic Aperture Radar, Sentinel and Aster Multispectral data as part of advancing the exploration program for its Gowan Projects in Ontario, Canada.

"We have brought in Axiom's environmentally friendly satellite radar technology to enhance and further help expand our drill targets," said Paul Riss, CEO of Fortune. "By combining modern remote sensing techniques using multispectral imaging and synthetic aperture radar to analyze vegetation, structure, alteration, and ground movement, complex anomalies covering large areas can be quickly and effectively identified. Axiom uses proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to process this multivariate exploration approach, combining existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical data with multiple satellite analyses, to identify mineral targets."

Doug Engdahl, the President & CEO of Axiom commented, "We have begun our analyses of the Gowan property and are extremely impressed with the data. We are currently developing multiple prioritized targets by utilizing satellite radar, and multispectral data, that we combine with existing geophysics, lithology and structural mapping. The Fortune Ontario properties are situated less than 20 km east of the past producing Kidd Creek Mine that was responsible for over 100,000 t of zinc and copper with over 1.6 million oz of silver."

"We met Fortune through its affiliate, KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC Pink: KRTL)," continued Mr. Engdahl. "In addition to the Canadian properties, we are excited about properties in Bolivia that KRTL and Fortune want to pursue. With our satellite technology and artificial intelligence, we can evaluate surficial project potential around the world."

Axiom is active worldwide, employing a large professional team of geoscientists, utilizing its proprietary technology and full suite of geophysical and geological services. Its custom-built spectral processing algorithms can be used to show hydrothermal alteration, mineral identification and vegetation anomalies associated with mineral anomalies. Depending on the mineralization and sediment cover, the vegetation anomalies can either be positive or negative and both are investigated in a typical satellite analysis project. As an example, Axiom's satellite vegetation analysis has successfully uncovered the presence of lithium that others were unable to detect.

About Axiom

Axiom is a private, employee-owned company with its corporate head office located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Established in 2011, Axiom is a complete consulting firm providing a diverse set of technical services within, and integrated across, each of our four main divisions: Exploration, Geophysics & Geomatics, Environment, and Energy Services.

Learn more about Axiom.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is propelled by the challenge of doing more with less. It owns two operating subsidiaries. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is prolific to nickel, gold and copper. The nickel is targeted as a high-performance, sustainable, environmentally friendly component of batteries for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It received these equity positions in exchange for consulting and financial reporting services.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 0.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified contractors continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/151463_ce6cf22cf451594c_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151463