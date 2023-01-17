Cytta Corp. CEO Interviewed on CEO Roadshow and Initiates Monthly CEO Roadshow Live Webinar Series for Investors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") today announced that it will host a Virtual Roadshow webinar on Tuesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:30 am Eastern time.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives in 2023. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link. To register for the webinar, please use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dIey3G5iQDmQt_-uz-pTug

CEORoadshow.com also interviewed Cytta Corp. CEO, Gary Campbell to discuss the company's latest business developments and plans for 2023. The video interview is available at the following link:

https://ceoroadshow.com/ceoroadshow-interviews-gary-campbell-ceo-of-cytta-corp-otcqb-cyca/

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp(OTCQB:CYCA) has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN 2.0 collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN 2.0 is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's products enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

About Capital Markets Connect & CEO Roadshow

Founded in 2006, CEO Roadshow and Capital Markets Connect are dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at CEO Roadshow has extensive experience working with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As a distribution and engagement platform, CEO Roadshow reaches thousands of individuals, retail and institutional investors, and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network. For more information, go to https://ceoroadshow.com/.

