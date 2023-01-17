Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) ("BioRestorative", "BRTX" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that management will be presenting at the virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, BioRestorative Therapies Chief Executive Officer, Lance Alstdot, will highlight the Company's regenerative medicine platform and technology. The company is currently engaged in a Phase 2 trial in Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease, and advancing other programs with BRTX100 and with Brown Adipose Tissue.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 10:30 a.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9_Ot68RISGyy4YBiIV0c1g

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

1x1s will be available for qualified investors.

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies was founded by scientists and researchers committed to developing stem cell therapies to address unmet needs in patients with highly prevalent conditions. Our advances in stem cell biology and delivery protocols harbor great promise in conditioning our bodies' own regenerative potential to treat major diseases more effectively than current interventions.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

