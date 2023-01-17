Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced the appointment of Phil Winslow as Vice President of Strategic Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations. Winslow previously covered Cloudflare as a financial analyst at Credit Suisse, where he was the global head of the software team, and at Wells Fargo.

"Phil has extensive expertise in the software industry, and we have developed a relationship with him prior to this search, as he has covered Cloudflare for years," said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder, Cloudflare. "As someone who has been following our growth even before our IPO, welcoming him to Cloudflare is a huge testament to our rapid growth, innovation, and ability to deliver strong execution and profitability at scale."

Winslow will be responsible for ensuring the company's long-term financial strategy is optimized for growth and profitability, managing its capital structure and treasury processes to support strategic goals and operational objectives, and overseeing investor relations. These functions are particularly important as Cloudflare continues to experience rapid growth, scales free cash flow generation, and becomes an increasingly important player in the market for cloud-based Zero Trust, network, and application services, and developer platforms. Reporting to Cloudflare's Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Seifert, Winslow will work closely with the leadership team to develop and implement strategies that support Cloudflare's long-term success.

"Phil has a proven track record and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role at Cloudflare. As an influential software analyst, he has worked alongside institutional investors to develop investment strategies for software companies, as well as with issuers to execute successful capital markets transactions," said Thomas Seifert, Chief Financial Officer at Cloudflare. "We're thrilled to have Phil on board as we continue towards our goal of $5 billion in annualized revenue in the next five years."

Most recently, Winslow served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and was the global head of the software team in the Securities Research department. In this position, he led a team of equity research professionals that spanned the United States and Europe. Leveraging more than two decades of capital markets experience, Phil has an extensive background in financial modeling and data-driven operational analysis, and a deep knowledge of the technology industry.

"Cloudflare is constantly propelling the industry forward, and I'm proud to join this talented team and contribute to the company's continued growth," said Phil Winslow, Vice President of Strategic Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations at Cloudflare. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and the entire Cloudflare community to drive long-term value for all of our customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

