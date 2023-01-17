Anzeige
WKN: 891798 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.01.2023 | 15:54
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 17

17 January 2023

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 17 January 2023, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

ResolutionsVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022.86,635,50199.994,6250.0186,640,12622,864
2. To elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.86,546,70399.9359,2070.0786,605,91053,110
3. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company.85,340,30298.541,265,1651.4686,605,46757,503
4. To re-elect James Aston as a Director of the Company.85,271,69798.451,339,8071.5586,611,50451,466
5. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.85,266,76598.451,339,5021.5586,606,26756,703
6. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of Company.85,308,55298.491,303,7521.5186,612,30450,666
7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.85,303,24098.501,303,0271.5086,606,26756,703
8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 30 September 2022.86,451,71599.84137,8270.1686,589,54273,428
9. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.86,434,15799.83149,5900.1786,583,74779,223
10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.86,459,24099.82151,7670.1886,611,00751,983
11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company.86,600,36199.9723,6460.0386,624,00738,983
12. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.86,624,23499.995,2380.0186,629,47233,518
Special Business
13. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)86,565,85499.9358,9640.0786,624,81838,172
14. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)86,482,66099.84139,5950.1686,622,25540,735
15. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. (Special Resolution)86,596,34699.9730,3120.0386,626,65836,332
16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)86,606,48899.9723,5050.0386,629,99332,997
17. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)86,209,33399.51420,2880.4986,629,62133,369

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 212,105,211. The Company had 12,886,092 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.