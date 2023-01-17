Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

17 January 2023

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 17 January 2023, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022. 86,635,501 99.99 4,625 0.01 86,640,126 22,864 2. To elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company. 86,546,703 99.93 59,207 0.07 86,605,910 53,110 3. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company. 85,340,302 98.54 1,265,165 1.46 86,605,467 57,503 4. To re-elect James Aston as a Director of the Company. 85,271,697 98.45 1,339,807 1.55 86,611,504 51,466 5. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company. 85,266,765 98.45 1,339,502 1.55 86,606,267 56,703 6. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of Company. 85,308,552 98.49 1,303,752 1.51 86,612,304 50,666 7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. 85,303,240 98.50 1,303,027 1.50 86,606,267 56,703 8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 30 September 2022. 86,451,715 99.84 137,827 0.16 86,589,542 73,428 9. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 86,434,157 99.83 149,590 0.17 86,583,747 79,223 10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company. 86,459,240 99.82 151,767 0.18 86,611,007 51,983 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company. 86,600,361 99.97 23,646 0.03 86,624,007 38,983 12. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report. 86,624,234 99.99 5,238 0.01 86,629,472 33,518 Special Business 13. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution) 86,565,854 99.93 58,964 0.07 86,624,818 38,172 14. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution) 86,482,660 99.84 139,595 0.16 86,622,255 40,735 15. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. (Special Resolution) 86,596,346 99.97 30,312 0.03 86,626,658 36,332 16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution) 86,606,488 99.97 23,505 0.03 86,629,993 32,997 17. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 86,209,333 99.51 420,288 0.49 86,629,621 33,369

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 212,105,211. The Company had 12,886,092 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

