The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 16 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 16 January 2023 98.66p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 97.16p per ordinary share







17 January 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45