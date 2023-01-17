Blumira Launches Blumira Agent: Easy-to-Use Endpoint Security Built For SMBs

New solution enables customers to support remote, hybrid workforce; securing organizations against Windows endpoint threats with one-click device isolation

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Blumira , a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced the launch of Blumira Agent, easy-to-use endpoint security for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to detect and respond to Windows cybersecurity threats. Blumira Agent can be installed within minutes, equipping small teams with a centralized view of an organization's remote Windows devices that are sending logs to Blumira's platform for threat analysis, detection and response. Blumira Agent gives small IT teams the capability to immediately isolate devices, containing threats like ransomware to prevent a data breach.

The rise in remote and hybrid work models has made it difficult for IT teams to gain visibility into the security of endpoints and their ability to protect their organizations against ransomware. Many endpoint agents today are resource-intensive and cumbersome, requiring on-premises infrastructure to set up and run, while often lacking in historical endpoint data retention to meet compliance and investigation needs. Meanwhile, the current economic climate is forcing many businesses to revise their financial models, stretching thin security and IT budgets that need to support endpoint security.

To help SMBs with limited resources, Blumira Agent combines cloud-based security information and event management (SIEM) with endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. This delivers automated detection and response across organizations' IT environments, helping satisfy more compliance and cyber insurance requirements, including endpoint data retention for at least one year.

The lightweight agent accelerates speed to security by providing frictionless, direct-to-cloud installation, with no additional infrastructure or intensive resources required to run the agent on a device. This makes it easy for small IT and security teams to support remote work, who can use Blumira Agent to quickly isolate infected or compromised endpoints with just a few clicks.

The most significant barriers to achieving strong endpoint security are lack of visibility of all endpoints (63%) and lack of in-house expertise (45%), according to Ponemon's Managing Risks and Costs at the Edge Report. To support smaller organizations, Blumira's platform identifies and alerts customers to real indicators of attacker behavior within milliseconds, while expert-written playbooks walk customers through how to respond and contain a threat. In addition, Blumira's security operations team provides 24/7 support for critical priority issues.

"We're excited to launch Blumira Agent, as pairing an endpoint security tool with automated detection and response across an organization's network, users, and applications is essential for full 360-degree visibility," said Matt Warner, CTO and Co-Founder of Blumira. "As ransomware continues to rise - targeting SMBs more than ever - it's become increasingly important for IT teams to have complete visibility and control of endpoints across their organizations' entire environment - including remote workstations and servers."

Blumira Agent is available as an add-on feature for $6 per device per month to any of Blumira's paid editions - Microsoft 365, Cloud and Advanced.

About Blumira

Blumira's mission is to help SMBs and mid-market companies detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop breaches and ransomware. Blumira's all-in-one SIEM platform combines logging with endpoint security, automated detection and response for better outcomes and consolidated security spend. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Fastest Implementation,' 'Easiest to Use,' and 'Best Results' in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports. Meet compliance controls, save time on security tasks, focus on real threats and protect against a breach faster than ever with Blumira.

