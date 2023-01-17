Power Capital Renewable Energy (PCRE) has secured €240 million ($259.5 million) to build 1.2 GW of solar projects across Ireland. Commercial operations are expected to start in 2025.PCRE is set to build 1.2 GW of solar plants across Ireland. The Dublin-based independent power producer (IPP) announced the closing of a €240 million construction equity facility with a consortium of lenders managed by Eiffel Investment Group, along with Belgian insurer Ethias and the European Investment Bank. The solar projects are expected to begin commercial operations in 2025. The first phase of investment will ...

