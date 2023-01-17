Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) today announced that Nextech AR's CEO Evan Gappelberg will be attending the virtual Investor Summit. Nextech AR Solutions is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 12:30 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0JLg-aH8QQuGqwU2B7muMw

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

1x1s will be available for qualified investors.

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary AI to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The company develops or acquires what it believes is disruptive technology and once commercialized spins them out as stand alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out. On 10/26/2022 the company completed its first spin-out of an augmented reality wayfinding solution company called ARway The company owns 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders. On 12/14/2022, the company announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

