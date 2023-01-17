DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 15:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2023) of GBP146.25m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2023) of GBP146.25m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/01/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,388.63p 6,122,786 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,357.55p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,935.00p Discount to NAV 18.89% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 16/01/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 13.21 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.64 3 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 11.17 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 8.33 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.09 26.9231p 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.06 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.41 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.17 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.10 10 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.93 11 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 3.93 12 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.91 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.43 Ordinary 25p 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.01 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.15 16 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.84 17 Alpha Group International Plc 1.40 Ordinary 18 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.96 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.63 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.38 Preferred 21 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.23 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03 23 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 216392 EQS News ID: 1537253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)