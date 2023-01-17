Sofidel Awards Circleville Employee With Italy Trip

CIRCLEVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, awarded Sam Pusateri, senior processing engineer at Sofidel's Circleville, Ohio plant, with an all-inclusive trip to Italy. For its "We, Sofidel" program, Sofidel selects one winner from each country where it operates to fly to Lucca, Italy and explore the beautiful surroundings and meet and engage with international colleagues and Sofidel executives. Pusateri was selected as the U.S. representative.

"Sofidel thrives from the cultural differences our employees bring to our company, which is no surprise given the number of countries our company reaches," said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel America. "This program was created to foster diversity and ideas that can become a source of inspiration throughout our lives."

Pusateri's passion for music began at a young age. He has been involved with music since he was a child and singing in a band for nearly 10 years. During his visit to Lucca, Pusateri dined with Sofidel executives, went sightseeing and spent quality time with peers and colleagues.

"I love how music allows me to express my artistry with my best friends," said Pusateri. "I'm grateful that my passion for music brought me to the beautiful city of Lucca which is rich in history. I'm proud to work for an employee-centered company that values its employees and is focused on building a culture that encourages them."

To enter the "We, Sofidel" contest, employees can upload a photo or short video that represents their passion and explains how it helps improve their personal and professional lives. A panel of experts selected 13 winners to fly to Lucca, Italy, a city rich in history and monuments, and visit the Sofidel Group's headquarters in Italy just a few miles from the city center, in the village of Porcari.

Pietro Paolini, an up-and-coming Italian photographer, created the 13 winners' portraits. The images will be featured in the new Sofidel calendar.

For more information about the "We, Sofidel" contest, visit here.

About?The?Sofidel?Group????

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.???????

