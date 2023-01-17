Vagus Health Ltd.: Case Study: Vagus Health's vagus nerve test for smartwatches can be used to measure the neuroregulation of the immune system (the cholinergic anti-inflammatory mechanism)

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vagus Health Ltd. publishes groundbreaking case study on Vagus nerve stimulation and Famotidine.

Professor Ulf Andersson, Dr. Fintan Nagle, and Gustaf Kranck ( Vagus Health) have released a case study showing that the Vagus smartwatch test can be used to measure the effects of transcutaneous auricular v agus n erve s timulation (taVNS) and of oral intake of famotidine, an anti-inflammatory compound and the active ingredient in Pepcid. The measurement was performed with a respiratory test on an ECG smartwatch.

The case study, entitled "Vagal tone diagnostics with the VAGUS® smartwatch ECG test to detect autonomic nervous system changes triggered by transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation and oral intake of Famotidine (Pepcid)", describes the case of a 74year-old man with chronic liver and pancreas inflammation.

Results from the Vagus ECG smartwatch test recordings suggest that a specially developed vagal tone characterization algorithm called RSA Sync can be used to indirectly monitor and evaluate the vagus nerve function required for the regulation of the cholinergic anti-inflammatory mechanism. In contrast, heart rate variability, measured as HRV (SDNN), did not show any consistent changes after taVNS, and thus did not indicate improved vagal tone.

"This study provides exciting clues to monitor and optimize taVNS therapy," said Dr. Ulf Andersson, the patient concerned, who is also one of the study's authors. "We look forward to continuing our research in this area and making further advancements in the treatment of chronic inflammation."

The study was published as part of Vagus Health Ltd's scientific findings.

Vagus Health has recently released 'BREATHE FLOW', the same type of breathing-based vagus nerve test used in this study. This app and test is free and it can be used with Apple, Samsung and Withings ECG smartwatches.

The full report can be read here: https://vagus.co/case-study-findings-about-the-vagus-test/

Contact:

Gustaf Kranck (CEO),

Email: gustaf@vagus.co

