ASM International NV: ASM ANNOUNCES Q4 2022 REVENUE ABOVE GUIDANCE, DRIVEN BY SUPPLY CHAIN IMPROVEMENT

Almere, The Netherlands

January 17, 2023, 17:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ahead of the previous guidance.

Based on preliminary and unaudited numbers, sales in Q4 2022 increased to around €720 million mainly due to better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog as a result thereof, exceeding the previous guidance of €630-660 million published in our press release on November 28, 2022. Although we are still faced with certain supply chain challenges, the situation improved more than expected. Thanks to solid execution by our suppliers and Global Operations team we were able to complete and ship additional tools in the final weeks of December.

Orders amounted to approximately €820 million in Q4 2022, above the level that was implied by the guidance for a book-to-bill of a bit above 1 that we mentioned in our press release of November 28, 2022. The upside was predominantly driven by the power/analog/wafer segment, including an exceptionally high order intake in our silicon carbide epitaxy business (LPE). Next to strong underlying demand, the increase in LPE's orders was driven by some customers bringing forward orders that are scheduled for shipment in the latter part of 2023.

Operating margin for Q4 2022 is expected to be approximately 26%, excluding PPA (purchase price allocation) amortization related to the acquisition of LPE.

On February 28, 2023, ASM will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and will then also provide guidance for 2023 Q1 and Q2 revenue.



About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com

