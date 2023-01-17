DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

as of December 31, 2022

Strasbourg (France), 18 January 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022: - 23,534 2CRSi shares, - 49,590.11 euros.

During the second half of 2022, has been negotiated a total of:

Buy side 68,380 shares EUR 191,331.89 323 transactions Sell side 69,220 shares EUR 196,227.80 285 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2021, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: - 24,374 2CRSi shares, - 44,694.20 euros.

As a reminder, at the time of its implementation (as at the date the contract became effective, in accordance with AMF decision N°2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position as at December 31, 2018), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: - 30,757 2CRSi shares, - 7,555.68 euros.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183.6 million. The Group today has around 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1537299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1537299 17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

