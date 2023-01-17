Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 17
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that Bridget Guerin was appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 17 January 2023.
Naomi Rogers
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
17 January 2023
