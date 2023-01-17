Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that Bridget Guerin was appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 17 January 2023.

Naomi Rogers

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 January 2023