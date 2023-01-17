Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Webinar (TSXV: NDVA), which is scheduled for today, Tuesday January 17 at 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER - WEBINAR (ZOOM) Registration URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6llSpbA3S6qDmFHGlneJOg
Indiva Jan 17 Webinar
President, CEO, Director, and Co-Founder Niel Marotta will host shareholders and the investment community online for a year-in-review webinar and comment on what to look forward to in 2023!
Presentation will last approx. 20 minutes and then it'll transition into an open Q & A Session.
ABOUT INDIVA: (TSXV: NDVA)
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. Indiva is the number 1 edibles company in Canada, currently maintaining nearly 30% market share in its prospective category. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Grön edibles, Dime Industries vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands.
Company Highlights:
- #1 Edibles Market Share in the Country
- Products available in all Provinces and Territories across Canada
- Top 15 LP in Canada across all categories
- Growing Products (65 SKU's and counting)
INDIVA INVESTOR CONTACT:
Anthony Simone
Phone: 416-881-5154
Email: ir@indiva.com
About Investor.Events
Investor.Events is an event management company focused on hosting events for Private and Publicly Listed Companies. https://investor.events/
Investor.Events Contact:
Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events
neil@investor.events
604-380-0181
