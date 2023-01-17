Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Webinar (TSXV: NDVA), which is scheduled for today, Tuesday January 17 at 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER - WEBINAR (ZOOM) Registration URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6llSpbA3S6qDmFHGlneJOg





Indiva Jan 17 Webinar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8294/151584_a9de521004263bee_002full.jpg

President, CEO, Director, and Co-Founder Niel Marotta will host shareholders and the investment community online for a year-in-review webinar and comment on what to look forward to in 2023!

Presentation will last approx. 20 minutes and then it'll transition into an open Q & A Session.

ABOUT INDIVA: (TSXV: NDVA)

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. Indiva is the number 1 edibles company in Canada, currently maintaining nearly 30% market share in its prospective category. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Grön edibles, Dime Industries vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands.

Company Highlights:

#1 Edibles Market Share in the Country

Products available in all Provinces and Territories across Canada

Top 15 LP in Canada across all categories

Growing Products (65 SKU's and counting)

INDIVA INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anthony Simone

Phone: 416-881-5154

Email: ir@indiva.com

