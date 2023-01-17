Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: An Opportunity Worth USD 9 Billion Opening Up in the Medical Packaging Films Market, Holographic Effects to Boost the Demand for Medical Packaging Films - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the medical packaging films market will grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during 2021-2027. The global medical packaging film market prospect is anticipated to remain positive in the upcoming years. APAC accounted for the largest share, attributed to the rising aging population and increasing demand for medical and pharmaceutical products. China accounts for over 60% of the consumption of global medical packaging films alone. Hence, manufacturers of medical packaging films are expected to expand their business in the region. Also, APAC is the leading market with the highest pharmaceutical R&D expenditure between 2000 and 2019. The highest share is attributable to robust product innovations and the increasing consumer demand for sophisticated packaging.
Technological innovations, including child-resistant films, senior-friendly films, high-barrier films such as Alu-Alu packs or aluminum cold-forming blister foils, thermoforming films, specialty films, unit-dose packaging films, and eco-friendly or bioplastic films, are trending in the medical packaging films market. ACG and adapa Group (formerly Schur Flexibles) companies provide a wide range of thermoforming films that provide the highest barrier against oxygen and moisture. Specialty Polyfilms offer Maskit Thermoformable Protective Film that can withstand high temperatures up to 374°Fand is also easy to peel off, resealable, 100% recyclable, and eco-friendly. Anti-counterfeiting features in films also protect and keep track of products.
Medical Packaging Films Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 8.90 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 6.21 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
6.18 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Material, Type, Application, End-User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Leading Countries
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and South Arabia
Key Players
Berry Global, Amcor, AptarGroup, Sealed Air, 3M, ACG, adapa Group, Avient, AVI Global Plast, CCL Industries, CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences, Covestro, Coveris, DuPont, Glenroy, Honeywell International, Liveo Research, Meghmani Group, Neelam Global, Novolex, Profol, POLYCINE, Printpack, RENOLIT, Speciality Polyfilms, Super Olefins, Tekniplex, West Pharmaceutical Services, Wihuri Group
Page Number
314
Holographic Effects on the Future of Medical Packaging Films Market
Hologram printing is a security technique on iridescent surfaces to protect against duplication. They have been protecting many products from fraud, forgery, and counterfeiting for a long time. These stickers are printed using microprinting technologies, making them nearly impossible to replicate. Holograms also provide physical protection with their tamper-proof material. Nanografix, a company, specializes in hologram packaging and promotional materials to protect and authenticate documents and products. The company offers fully customized and generic film-casting designs. This technology uses ultraviolet (UV)/electronic beam (EB) varnishes and specialty films. It can also be incorporated with security and anti-counterfeiting features. Casting films are reusable and recyclable. Packaging companies always demand and provide these innovations in the market. These innovations will play a major role in the future of the medical packaging film industry.
Global players are expected to increase their footprint in the medical packaging films market, especially regarding features and pricing strategy. The leading companies with a strong footprint in the developed nations are strategically expanding their business in low- and middle-income countries, which is attributed to the growing aging population and chronic diseases. Further, the market is observing growth in technological advancements in medical packaging film, and several new product launches can be witnessed. Expansion activities are helping the vendors to strengthen their global distribution networks and thus allowing the vendors to explore new opportunities.
Recent Mergers And Acquisitions in the Global Medical Packaging Films Market
- In 2019, Amcor invested around USD 11 million for cast films in Bristol, UK, as its next generation of medical device packaging, a new Advanced Cast Extrusion Technology.
- In July 2021, Pregis, a global provider of innovative protective packaging materials, invested about USD 80 million in a new blown film extrusion facility to produce the latest engineered films to manufacture medical device packaging solutions.
Key Prominent Vendors
- Berry Global
- Amcor
- AptarGroup
- Sealed Air
- 3M
- ACG
- adapa Group
- Avient
- AVI Global Plast
- CCL Industries
- CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Covestro
- Coveris
- DuPont
- Glenroy
- Honeywell International
- Liveo Research
- Meghmani Group
- Neelam Global
- Novolex
- Profol
- POLYCINE
- Printpack
- RENOLIT
- Speciality Polyfilms
- Super Olefins
- Tekniplex
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Wihuri Group
Market Segmentation
Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyamide
- Metal
Type
- Thermoformable Films
- High-Barrier Films
Application
- Bags
- Tubes
- Others
End-User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Devices Companies
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- South Arabia
