Dow Inc. and Bridgestone Partner To Drive Forward Sustainable Mobility Solutions

When collaboration leads to the creation of a first-to-market technology that also supports our efforts to build a more sustainable future - that is truly something special.

Earlier this summer, Dow introduced the world's first silicone based self-sealing tire material - an innovation developed in partnership with Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and rubber. The collaboration resulted in a high-performance mobility science technology from two industry giants that is five years in the making and marks an acceleration in the companies' joint journey towards carbon neutrality.

CHALLENGE

The existing solutions for extended mobility are not sustainable

Run flat tires consist of heavy pieces of rubber added inside the tire to give the tire a greater mechanical integrity in the case of a puncture and allow travel to a garage or final destination to fix the puncture. For larger tires, which are more common with Electric vehicles or SUVs, the added weight becomes more significant as well as increasing the ride harshness.

A self-sealing tire is made by applying a layer of "puncture sealant" to the inner surface. When the tire is punctured by a nail the elastomeric sealant will seal the puncture. In the case of tires coated with a butyl rubber-based sealant, whilst lighter, it is not possible to remove the sealant from the tire at the end of life. Furthermore, the challenge to remove butyl sealant makes repairing punctures more difficult and time consuming to complete.

SOLUTION

Design a solution that is more efficient and requires less resources to produce

Dow and Bridgestone came together to create something never-before-seen in the mobility space: the first-ever extended mobility self sealing tire solution that can be easily recycled at end of life. Bridgestone B-SEAL[S] is a sustainably made silicone-based sealant that is lightweight, safe, durable, ensures a comfortable ride after application, and also offers an easy and quick room temperature application with no need for tire pre cleaning prior to coating. The silicone sealant can be efficiently removed after application as well, promoting tire repairability and potentially extending the amount of time a tire is in service.

"Our partnership with Dow has enabled us to create a first-of-its-kind technology that combines performance with sustainability. B-SEAL[S] exemplifies how we are using innovation and collaboration to develop mobility solutions that are safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. We are proud of this new product and continue to envision technologies that put mobility at the forefront of a sustainable future."

- Bob Lux, Bridgestone Director of Consumer Program Engineering

The introduction of Dow SILASTIC Self-Sealing Silicone enables the industry to recycle both tires and the silicone, in addition to replacing spare tires and reducing body weight to improve fuel efficiency or battery range. Not to mention, SILASTIC Self-Sealing Silicone can maintain excellent performance in both winter and summer conditions.

"Dow is delighted to commercialize the world's first silicone self-sealing tire solution to better provide passengers with safety, durability, comfort, and sustainability benefits," said Charlie Zimmer, Global Business Director of Dow Performance Silicones & Specialty Materials. "As a global materials science leader, we look forward to a strong collaboration with Bridgestone to enable sustainable mobility through our novel tire solution - advancing our collective journey to a carbon neutral world."

How does this innovation contribute to the value chain?

The value of the solution is simple: ditch the spare tire, while contributing to the circular economy and creating less waste. Dow SILASTIC Self-Sealing Silicone sealant is removable and recyclable, which enables end-of-life tire recycling and material circularity. This collaborative innovation is aligned to Bridgestone's 2050 sustainability commitments as well as Dow's 2025 sustainability goals.

