Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.01.2023 | 20:48
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MultiversX Launches Web3 Culture Hub xSpotlight

SIBIU, Romania, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful release of Inspire Art last August and over a million NFTs aggregated, MultiversX is launching xSpotlight, an evolution of the platform, coming with new features that further expand the exploration of Web3 culture, focused on high-quality projects and hyper-engaged communities.

Image via MultiversX

Starting today, xSpotlight will feature enhanced aggregation and curation of Web3 projects, an improved explore section and deeper ecosystem partner integrations. Submissions are now open to all creators and founders that want to be featured on the xSpotlight website and in future editorial projects the platform is developing.

xSpotlight, a ground-up rebuild of Inspire Art announced last November at X Day Paris, is now introduced, bringing significant improvements, ranging from the Explorer section and creator side to many other functionalities. xSpotlight doesn't operate as a marketplace, but as a platform exhibiting all of the best NFT projects and collections in the MultiversX ecosystem and highlighting the most interesting ones to the community.

The new UI and an UX will help take xSpotlight, the front page of the MultiversX NFT ecosystem, to the next level.

The company is also introducing the Lighthouse Series, an editorial effort aimed at helping the community navigate the exhaustive space within the industry and emerge stronger on the other side.

With today's launch, MultiversX is reaffirming its tireless commitment to its amazing community of Web3 founders, creators, and supporters.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.

Media Contact:

Stefan Szakal, Head of Core Applications
stefan.szakal@elrond.com

Distributed by STORM Partners. Contact Adrian Bono for interviews, and quotes - adrian.bono@storm.partners, +34 (0)608 861 127 or telegram @STORMPartners

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985157/MultiversX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiversx-launches-web3-culture-hub-xspotlight-301723781.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.