Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Evolution of Fourth - Fifth Generation HIV Rapid Test Kits is Booming, the Market to Create USD 2 Billion Opportunities by 2028 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global HIV rapid test kits market will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022-2028. HIV rapid test kits have evolved into advanced forms of testing. The application of fourth-generation and fifth-generation rapid test kits is currently high in the market and is expected to become popular in the upcoming years. Fourth-generation HIV test kits are designed to identify HIV antibodies with a blood sample and HIV-specific antigen (p24). Hence, the introduction of fourth-generation HIV kits expects to increase the revenue of the blood sample-based kits in the upcoming years as their acceptance is likely to increase. Older-generation HIV test kits, such as third-generation HIV test kits, are unreliable until three months after exposure to HIV. Hence, these limitations increase the demand for fourth-generation HIV rapid test kits globally.





Moreover, the introduction of digital support for HIV self-testing and government initiatives to boost the sales of the market. The application of digital tools in HIV management is increasing rapidly, which is expected to fuel the adoption of HIV self-testing rapid test kits. These interventions are currently improving HIV care and diagnosis. In 2021-2022, the HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) deployment and digital tool integrations in health services were emerging, but it was a priority for UNAIDS. In healthcare services, digital health technologies are achieving high traction in high-and middle-income countries. Furthermore, telemedicine has allowed the continuity of HIV care for many patients. The COVID-19 pandemic covers the roadmap for the evolution of HIV self-testing with digital support to reduce the gap in HIV care deliveries. . The application of digital tools in HIV management is increasing rapidly, which is expected to fuel the adoption of HIV self-testing rapid test kits. These interventions are currently improving HIV care and diagnosis. In 2021-2022, the HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) deployment and digital tool integrations in health services were at an emerging stage, but it was a priority for UNAIDS. In healthcare services, digital health technologies are achieving high traction in high-and middle-income countries. Furthermore, telemedicine has allowed the continuity of HIV care for many patients. The COVID-19 pandemic covers the roadmap for the evolution of HIV self-testing with digital support to reduce the gap in HIV care deliveries.

Implementing digital tools in the HIV rapid test kits market has a high potential to reach diverse audiences with the potential for widespread scale-up. The effective and efficient linkage between health services and patients increasing access to HIV testing. These factors are expected to increase HIV rapid test adoption in the diverse patient population, thereby driving the demand for market growth in upcoming years. According to the Lancet, the adoption and innovation of digital HIV self-testing tools have increased in recent times, with website-based innovation becoming highly popular. Around 54% of HIV self-testing digital tool innovations are related to website-based innovations based on studies run by the Lancet. These studies are conducted in Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Africa. Digital tools support in HIVST have been acceptable, feasible, and preferable in the last decades, however, they are currently showing uptake, with improvement in the access to HIV rapid test kits and associated clinical outcomes.

Global HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.68 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.43 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 2.70 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Technology, Sample Type, Distribution Channels, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, France, Italy, Ukraine, Portugal, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania Key Leading Vendors Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BIOMÉRIEUX, Chembio Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Atomo Diagnostics, AccuBioTech, bioLytical Laboratories, Biosynex, Cupid Limited, DIALAB, HUMAN, INTEC, J. Mitra & Co, Meril Life Sciences, MP Biomedicals, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology, Premier Medical, SD Biosensor, KHB (Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering co., Ltd.), Türklab A.S., Trinity Biotech, Wantai BioPharma, and Wondfo Market Dynamics Increasing Targeted Patient Population

Rising Resources Availability and Funding for HIV Management

North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America are the major geographies covered in the global HIV rapid test kits market. In 2022, North America accounted for a 31.06% share of the global HIV rapid test kits market and dominated it with high revenue generation. The factors propelling the market growth in the region are high HIV prevalence and increasing awareness of the disease. In addition, government-backed programs and initiatives for HIV self-testing support the market growth in the region. APAC and Middle East Africa regions expect to offer lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the Lancet, the adoption and innovation of digital HIV self-testing tools have increased in recent times, with website-based innovation becoming highly popular. Around 54% of HIV self-testing digital tool innovations are related to website-based innovations based on studies run by the Lancet. These studies are conducted in Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Africa. Digital tools support in HIVST have been acceptable, feasible, and preferable in the last decades, however, they are currently showing uptake, with improvement in the access to HIV rapid test kits and associated clinical outcomes. Some companies collaborating with the WHO and UNAIDS to increase the rate of HIV self-testing, thereby supporting HIV rapid test kits market growth. In 2022, the WHO partnered with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Wondfo Biotech Company, and MedAccess. These partnerships make available HIV-self-test kits for only $1 in the public sector in LMICs. This is expected to increase the high market competition among leading market players. Inorganic growth strategies by leading market players have creating entry barriers for many small and emerging players.

ADOPTION OF INNOVATION LATERAL FLOW IMMUNOASSAY IS HIGH ACROSS HIV RAPID TEST KITS MARKET

Several companies in the market are coming up with low-cost lateral flow-based HIV test kits. Many regulatory bodies, such as the WHO and other NGOs, are funding HIV test kit manufacturing. This will help companies to come up with unique products in the market. The level of innovations in the lateral flow immune assay is high in the market. In LMICs, there is a constant rise in the prevalence of HIV infection, which demands the usage of HIV rapid diagnostic test kits to increase significantly. Lateral flow immune assays are more user-friendly and are highly used among people with limited access to healthcare settings. Most health authorities and healthcare settings suggest immunochromatographic rapid test kits. In western African countries, the newly developed and available HIV rapid test kits, which are developed based on the immunochromatographic assay, are commonly used. Market players expect to have high market growth opportunities in Africa.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOMÉRIEUX

Chembio Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Atomo Diagnostics

AccuBioTech

bioLytical Laboratories

Biosynex

Cupid Limited

DIALAB

HUMAN

INTEC

J. Mitra & Co

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

Premier Medical

SD Biosensor

KHB (Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering co., Ltd.)

Türklab A.S.

Trinity Biotech

Wantai BioPharma

Wondfo

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Technology

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Immunofiltration

Sample Type

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Italy



Ukraine



Portugal



Russia

APAC

China



India



Indonesia



Thailand



Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Mozambique



Kenya



Nigeria



Tanzania

