New features strengthen the app to make it an efficient tool to learn Chinese.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - FullChinese App, ("FullChinese" or the "Company"), an efficient tool to learn Chinese, is pleased to announce the release of more features in the FullChinese App Pro version. A move to help students reach complete fluency with its fully integrated learning experience.

Before the addition of these features to the FullChinese Pro version, learning Chinese was an overwhelming grinder where only a few students survive and complete their classes. The FullChinese App combines videos, sounds, personal dictionaries, in-app translations, customizable and curated content into the most comprehensive and advanced learning language app for the Chinese language.

The FullChinese App is a system developed to transform how students learn Chinese. Every text is pre-analyzed with the dictionary meaning of each word given. With the FullChinese App, students have all their learning resources in one place. It also allows students to download external materials to supplement their reading, helping students reach fluency within a short time, including retention of what they have learned well enough to communicate with natives.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a clampdown on gatherings; educational institutions were not left out. Anticipating the effects of the pandemic on students' return to classes, the Company added another feature for Chinese language teachers and those who offer one-on-one teaching of the Chinese language. This feature allows classes to go on despite the pandemic.

"FullChinese is the most comprehensive and highly optimized learning app that supports both students and teachers in their enjoyable Chinese language journey. We developed the App to serve the needs of students after researching their downward learning pattern in the Chinese language," said Emmanuel Roche, CEO, and founder of the FullChinese App.

"FullChinese App is free for teachers to use and access the class content to support the noble profession. Inserting the FullChinese App in teachers' curriculum makes their job easier and exciting for their students," he continued.

On what makes the app different from other language apps, the CEO said, "FullChinese App doesn't only focus on beginners, it has a much more ambitious goal: helping students move from beginner to advanced level, not without studying (there is no magic involved), but without language study being an overwhelming grinder, then only a few survive."

To learn more about getting started on the FullChinese App, visit www.fullchinese.com

About FullChinese App

FullChinese, a Boston headquartered company, was founded twelve years ago by Emmanuel Roche to help individuals achieve complete fluency in Chinese through an integrated learning experience.

FullChinese is being used by top universities in the United States and serves as an academic learning tool. It centralizes all critical language-learning features (i.e. personal dictionaries, sounds, videos, in-app translation, customizable and curated content) into one highly optimized app.

