Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), a Battery metals mining company, continues review on property acquisition for battery metal projects expanding its focus towards copper opportunities. The Company is actively engaging in conversations for acquisition of copper properties, with this motive derived from an increased demand and shortage of supply for the mineral predicted in the near future. The management team will be continuing review and analysis of current engaged property acquisition opportunities, while pursuing additional engagement with projects focused on copper mining. This new venture will allow the Company to expand its portfolio of assets and enter into one of the world's most in-demand and vital EV Battery Metals elements.

The chronic gap between worldwide copper supply and demand projected to begin in the middle of this decade will have serious consequences across the global economy and will affect the timing of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050. Copper is essential to all energy transition plans, but the potential supply-demand gap is expected to be very large as the transition proceeds. Substitution and recycling will not be enough to meet the demands of electric vehicles (EVs), power infrastructure, and renewable generation. Unless massive new supply comes online in a timely way, the goal of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 will be short-circuited and remain out of reach. 1

The Company is strategically pursuing the acquisition of copper projects, with the increased demand and shortage of supply predicted in the near future. The world's largest economies have committed to reducing carbon emissions by cutting their reliance on fossil fuels. They are building solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles (EVs) with the aim of making renewables the primary source of energy. All of these ambitions, however, require significant volumes of copper, a metal whose electric conductivity makes it indispensable in producing green technologies.2 "Quantum has managed to obtain various exploration projects primarily in Lithium and Cobalt, and by adding a Copper property to the portfolio, we will strengthen our capabilities to supply the most in-demand minerals to large-scale technology forward companies," states Marc Momeni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Battery Metals.

"Battery Metals are becoming a staple asset in our technology driven world, with recent forecasts for upcoming demands and shortages, we are positioning ourselves for the next decade. We have been preparing for this opportunity by reviewing property acquisitions over the last year. With a new motive to expand our focus into copper properties, we aim to add a desirable asset to our portfolio further expanding potential capabilities of exploration." Copper miners and analysts have been warning of growing deficits starting in the mid-2020s, driven by rising demand for copper in wind and solar farms, high voltage cables, and electric vehicles.3

Copper is a versatile and recyclable material that is arguably mankind's most important metal. It's one of the few metals that has anti-bacterial properties that make it ideal for medical applications. It's also recyclable, meaning it's an eco-friendly metal that can be used repeatedly. It's so malleable it can be shaped and formed into small wires without breaking.4 Copper is a key component in green energy technologies, notably electric vehicle (EV) production. Increases in copper prices in response to increased demand are likely to be measurable over the next decade rather than the next year.5 The Company will continue to provide further updates as it progresses forward with its strategic acquisition plans.

