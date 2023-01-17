DirectTrust Announces TNAP-Participant V2.0 Accreditation Criteria Available for Public Review Through March 20

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information, today announced TNAP-Participant program, Version 2.0 criteria is available for public comment. The open process for adopting criteria will commence on January 17 and end on March 20, 2023.

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission. The TNAP-Participant accreditation program has been revised to address the published Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) requirements that Participants and Subparticipants must meet to participate with a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). Details of these requirements are detailed in the "Summary of Required Flow-Down Provisions and Highlights of Rights and Obligations that Impact Participants and Subparticipants in the Common Agreement Version 1 and QHIN Technical Framework Version 1," provided by The Sequoia Project.

The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) establishes a floor of universal interoperability across the country through a network of networks. To establish nationwide exchange of health information, TEFCA creates common rules of the road to ensure trust and create efficiency.

The TNAP-Participant accreditation program provides criteria based on the requirements within the RCE's document. It is the Commission's intent that accreditation achieved through this program will demonstrate to QHINs the candidate's compliance against TEFCA's Participant requirements.

Visit www.DirectTrust.org for more details or visit the Commission's criteria page to review the latest criteria and submit feedback during this comment period.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

Press contact information:

Tom Testa, Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

Tom@Andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735593/DirectTrust-Announces-TNAP-Participant-V20-Accreditation-Criteria-Available-for-Public-Review-Through-March-20