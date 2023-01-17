The second annual Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY, will begin on March 6 with a keynote conversation with Bermuda's Premier, The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, followed by a group CEO panel.

Sophie Roberts, Head of The Insurer TV, will moderate the opening panel featuring Peter Bell, CEO Managing Director, Everest Re, Stephen Catlin, Executive Chairman, Convex (Past Chair Deputy Chair ABIR), Christopher Schaper, CEO, AIG Re (ABIR Deputy Chair), and Megan Thomas, CEO, Hamilton Re.

David Hart, CEO, BDA said, "The BDA is so pleased to be able to once again present this flagship event, which showcases the entire breadth and depth of the world's risk capital. The Bermuda Risk Summit creates both long-term business development growth potential, in terms of deal making opportunities around the event in front of an extremely important June 1 renewal season, as well as, the immediate economic impacts of attracting business travelers to Bermuda that week."

The immediate economic impact of last year's event, which had 350 delegates (80 from overseas), including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, and recreation, was estimated at over one million dollars, and supported around 200 jobs. This figure does not include the additional visitors who flew to Bermuda for business meetings around the event. The BDA anticipates an even stronger attendance level this year, as we continue to assist with building out Bermuda's globally significant risk and insurance sector and showcasing Bermuda's strengths.

Potential registrants are strongly encouraged to act soon to receive the early bird registration price, of $395, ending next Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches at Hamilton Princess Hotel, an evening seaside soiree at the Hamilton Beach Club and an island lunch cruise. Visit our event webpage to register.

Overseas guests should also act before Friday, February 3 to secure special hotel room rates. After February 3, hotel room prices will increase significantly, or be completely sold out, due to limited availability. To book your room please call 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800441-1414. Alternatively, click here to reserve your room online. Please use booking code: 'Bermuda Risk' to take advantage of the preferred rate.

In terms of sponsorships, the BDA is pleased to announce that Hyperexponential have come on board as a diamond sponsor, SS&C is a gold sponsor, AM Best and Kirkland Ellis are silver sponsors, Demotech is WIFI sponsor, and The Insurer is our official media partner. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please e-mail bermudarisk@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

The overall theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, being held from March 6-8, is 'Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.

Speakers confirmed to date include Suzanne Williams Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, ABIR will moderate a panel of international regulators featuring Chlora Lindley-Myers, President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Gerald Gakundi, Director, Supervision (Insurance), Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Craig Redcliffe, Partner, EY will moderate an 'Evolution of Partner Capital' panel featuring Jasmine Desilva, SVP ILS, Artex Capital Solutions, Julia Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer, Vesttoo, and Sylvie Werther, Director of Operations/Reinsurance, Nephila Capital.

Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech and Todd Kozikowski, President, 44North, LLC, will present their findings on Florida's disparate litigation levels

A panel discussing investor's experiences of Bermuda will feature, Scott Frederick, Managing Partner, Sands Capital Ventures, Adrian Jones, Managing Director, Re/Insurance and Partner, HSCM Ventures, and Armin Rothauser, Senior Partner, Castlelake Investments.

Peter Giacone, Global Head of Insurance, KBRA, Stefan Holzberger, Chief Rating Officer, AM Best, and Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech will speak on a panel entitled 'Global Financing Conditions A Rating Agency Discussion

Kerr Kennedy, Associate Partner, EY, will moderate Yosha Delong, Global Head of Cyber, Mosaic Insurance, Noel Pearman, SVP, Cyber Product Line Leader, AXA XL, Sebastien Plummer, Cyber Specialist Broker, Gallagher Re, and Edouard Von Heberstein, CEO Spectra who will explore the future of cyber reinsurance

Saadia Savory, Vice President, Excess Casualty, Aspen, and Shannon Totten, SVP, Casualty Insurance Practice Leader Bermuda, Sompo International, will discuss Bermuda's vibrant casualty lines of business

Chris Hayward, Chief Underwriting Officer, MS Amlin Reinsurance, Mark Wheeler, Co-Chief Executive Officer Director, Mosiac and Kostya Zolotusky, CEO, Itasca Re will explore diverse specialty lines of business

And last but certainly not least, founder, chairman and CEO of SS&C, William C. Stone, will speak about innovative technology with Alex Huang, Chief Risk Officer, Sun Life International.

