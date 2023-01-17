Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
17.01.23
21:40 Uhr
111,66 Euro
+1,12
+1,01 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,02111,4817.01.
111,10111,7617.01.
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2023 | 23:26
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualcomm: Why 5G Fixed Wireless Access Is Integral to Bridging the Digital Divide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by World Economic Forum

Roughly 37% of the world's population has no internet access and millions more have poor connectivity.

High-speed broadband access improves opportunities for people in education, health and finance.

The next frontier is 5G Fixed Wireless Access which can help close the digital divide by providing cheaper and faster connectivity.

Our future is an intelligently connected world where everyone has access to education, healthcare, entertainment, work, and much more through smart connected devices. According to World Economic Forum data, more than 60% of global GDP in 2022 is expected to depend on digital technologies. Yet, 37% of the world population, close to 3 billion people, remain offline and many others only have access to unreliable internet connections.

It is time we created awareness of the issues and more importantly, the advanced yet affordable solutions available to solve them. For instance, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) provides the perfect opportunity for public-private collaboration on global digital literacy goals and programmes.

Continue reading here.

Qualcomm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

Digital divide ... Roughly 37% of the world's population has no internet access and many more have poor connectivity. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735619/Why-5G-Fixed-Wireless-Access-Is-Integral-to-Bridging-the-Digital-Divide

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.