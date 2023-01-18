Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023

PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 03:54
Castellum AB: The Board of Directors of Castellum appoints Joacim Sjöberg as acting CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Castellum has appointed Joacim Sjöberg as acting CEO of Castellum AB during the ongoing recruitment process. Joacim Sjöberg has been a member of the Board of Directors of Castellum since 2020 and has good knowledge of the company and the industry.

"I am very pleased that Joacim Sjöberg made himself available for this assignment during the ongoing recruitment process for a new president and CEO. The Board of Directors and I have great confidence that Joacim Sjöberg is the right person to lead the company until a new CEO can take office," says Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB.

In addition to his role as member of the Board of Directors, Joacim Sjöberg assumes the role with immediate effect. CEO Rutger Arnhult is thus exempted from work for the remainder of his notice period.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48
Joacim Sjöberg, member of the Board of Directors and acting CEO, Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 00
Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-01-202323:15 CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3698564/1787750.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/joacim-sjoberg-low,c3134818

Joacim Sjoberg LOW

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-of-castellum-appoints-joacim-sjoberg-as-acting-ceo-301724116.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
