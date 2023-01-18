Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), the Global Cybersecurity Specialist for Digital Infrastructure, announces the appointment of Nathalie Bühnemann as Chief Financial Officer.

Nathalie becomes a member of the Executive Committee and will directly report to Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks.

Nathalie has extensive experience in leading the finance function for listed companies and M&A over the past two decades. Previously Nathalie was Group Chief Financial Officer of AKKA Technologies, a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D Services listed in Paris, where she also held a range of senior finance roles. Before that, Nathalie spent more than a decade as a Financial Consultant at PwC where she gained a deep understanding of M&A. Nathalie holds an Audit and Finance degree from ESCP European School of Management (France) and is certified as a public accountant.

Nathalie is familiar with Exclusive Networks' culture, model and strategy from her time as an independent Board member at Exclusive Networks since IPO. As a result of her appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Nathalie has resigned from her functions as member of Exclusive Networks' Board of Directors, Nomination and Compensation Committee as well as member and Chairperson of the Audit Committee. A process to select a new Board member has been initiated by the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Concomitantly, Pierre Boccon-Liaudet stepped down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue new opportunities outside of Exclusive Networks.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive of Exclusive Networks, said:

"On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Pierre for his significant contribution to Exclusive Networks in the last three years and wish him continued success in the future.

I am thrilled that Nathalie is joining the executive team of Exclusive Networks. In addition to her tremendous energy and experience in senior finance roles, Nathalie brings a deep understanding of Exclusive Networks' model, strategy and culture from her time as a board member and chair of the audit committee since our listing in 2021."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations.

Our distinctive approach to cybersecurity gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 46 countries and the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cybersecurity powerhouse.

Exclusive Networks is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: EXN). For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may include projections, estimates, assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding future performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "may", "would" "should" or the negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Although Exclusive Network's management currently believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, risks identified in Exclusive Networks' Registration Document available on Exclusive Networks' website), because they relate to future events and depend on future circumstances that may or may not occur and may be different from those anticipated, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Exclusive Networks. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed in, implied by or projected by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not intended to and do not give any assurances or comfort as to future events or results. Other than as required by applicable law, Exclusive Networks does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

