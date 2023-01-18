Gold got off to a good start in 2023, with prices beyond the USD 1,900 mark. Due to the general price increases in the commodity and goods markets, the central banks reacted in 2022 with some upward interest rate adjustments. The onset of inflation also gave precious metals a good raison d'être. That is because they offer wealth preservation in the longer term and protect against excessive loss of purchasing power. Large mining companies thrive on their product diversity and the resulting diversification in their proprietary balance sheets. For investors, the framework conditions for commodity investments have improved dramatically in the last 2 years. However, despite all the euphoria surrounding important metals such as copper, the major producers still lag behind their expectations. Barrick Gold is well positioned with its deposits in gold and copper. Yesterday, the Company delivered its first figures for the full year 2022.

