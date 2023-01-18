Longi Solar said it will invest CNY 42.5 billion ($6.65 billion) in 100 GW of wafer capacity and 50 GW of solar cell capacity in Shaanxi province, China.Longi Solar said it will invest CNY 42.5 billion to more than double its PV wafer and cell capacity. It plans to build new wafer and cell factories. The company signed an investment agreement with the local government of Xixian New District, Shaanxi province. Construction of the new facilities should take no longer than 18 months and will be handled in multiple phases, with no phase lasting longer than six months, according to a company statement. ...

