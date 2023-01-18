Ørsted's new solar plant, which is expected to begin construction later this month, ranks within the top 10 largest PV projects in the United States.From pv magazine USA Denmark's largest power provider and wind developer, Ørsted, said it will soon break ground on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted's largest solar facility and ranks seventh among PV Intel's largest projects to begin construction within the last year. The facility is expected to produce enough electricity for 80,000 Texas homes, interconnecting with Texas utility Oncor. It will create at least 200 jobs ...

