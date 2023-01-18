Hilbert Group Appoints Former Citadel, Goldman Sachs Leader to Senior Quantitative Strategist as Firm Grows

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B) announced today that Thierry Pudet has joined Hilbert Group as a Senior Quant Strategist in Hilbert Capital, the quantitative asset management arm of Hilbert Group.

Thierry Pudet, Ph.D., joins Hilbert Group following senior risk roles at Finisterre Capital, Citadel, and Goldman Sachs. He brings over three decades of risk management and investing experience to the team, where he will focus on the ongoing development of Hilbert Group's systematic trading strategies. Thierry's appointment is part of the continued growth of Hilbert Group, which has been able to invest heavily in its quant team and proprietary trading technology despite broad market stress. With the appointment, Hilbert Group has grown its investment team by 75% in the past 12 months to capitalise on unprecedented industry opportunities

Previously, Thierry was the Chief Risk Officer at Finisterre Capital, an emerging markets macro and fixed income hedge fund - prior to Finisterre, he was Chief Risk Officer for Citadel in Europe and European Head of Risk for Structured Products at Goldman Sachs. Additionally, Thierry was Co-Head of Fixed Income Research at Salomon Brothers.

"Thierry provides a rare and valuable combination of skillsets which are ideal for our investment strategies," said Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Groups's CEO. "Our focus is to continue to research, develop and implement quantitative trading strategies and constantly improve execution. Thierry's knowledge of markets, risk management, quantitative modelling, and advanced programming, will add to our already significant quant-trading capabilities."

Thierry is the most recent quant hire to the investment team, following the recent addition of Nick Yannakoyorgos, another industry veteran who joined earlier this year from JP Morgan as a senior quantitative programmer.

Thierry Pudet's appointment will take effect on 1st of February 2022.

