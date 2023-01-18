MBH Corporation plc: MBH Corporation Opens Nominations For ESG Excellence Awards to recognise exceptional Environmental Social Governance (ESG) efforts by small to medium-sized companies in Singapore and the UK.

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG focuses on the protection of the environment, social justice and long-term economic prosperity, and the MBH Corporation recognises that many small to medium companies in Singapore and the UK have been incredibly active in ESG for some time. The ESG Excellence Awards initiative, now in its second year and extending to the UK in 2023, aims to bring greater acknowledgement to companies who have truly excelled in this field.

The ESG Excellence Awards is an opportunity for small to mid-sized companies to showcase their efforts in the ESG field and compete for the chance to win a prize that includes video production, marketing campaign support and consulting time with business experts. Entry to the awards is free and open to any small to medium-sized businesses that have their primary business activities and primary office or facility based in Singapore or the UK.

The inaugural ESG Excellence Awards 2022 in Singapore was won by Genashtim Pte. Ltd., a recruitment and education firm that works to provide sustainable, meaningful and gainful employment for disadvantaged individuals.

Nominations will include a description of the nominees business and why it is different, how their company relates to ESG, how they support social responsibility and what their vision is for the future of their company, from an ESG, investment and growth perspective.

The winners of the ESG Excellence Awards Singapore & UK 2023 will receive a media investment prize in social and traditional media activation that will boost business awareness, and also include the production of a promotional video aimed at promoting their company and the important work they are doing in the area of ESG. They will also receive entrepreneur consultation with top leaders in MBH, including CEO of the MBH Corporation, Callum Laing.

Nominations are now being received at www.mbhcorporation.com/esg-excellence-awards . Entries for the awards open 18th January 2023 and will close on 28th February 2023, with the winners being announced on 17th March 2023.

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mbh-corporation-opens-nominations-for-esg-excellence-awards-to-recognise-exceptional-environmental-social-governance-esg-efforts-by-small-to-medium-sized-companies-in-singapore-and-the-uk-301723690.html