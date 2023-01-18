Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 09:12
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore - a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions - today launches Gcore Basic, a budget solution created specifically for webmasters, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructure services, Gcore Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN.

Gcore Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gcore)

With prices starting from €5 per month, Gcore Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared virtual machine to run light web servers and microservices. Each virtual machine can be deployed in just a few minutes and enjoys free DDoS protection.

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream at Gcore, said: "Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing within reach of everyone. From €5 per month, Gcore Basic is a place where aspiring programmers can learn their craft; where developers can run proof of concepts, pet projects and test environments; and where aspiring entrepreneurs can build out online services."

Seva Vayner continued: "With Gcore Basic running on our cloud infrastructure, customers can scale up and deploy additional services as and when required - for instance, adding extra resources to handle significant leaps in traffic."

Gcore Basic will be available initially from Gcore's Amsterdam point of presence, with the service expanding imminently to the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, and with Frankfurt offering a second location in Europe.

Gcore Cloud's virtual machines and bare metal servers are run on the latest generations of Intel processors, including 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake).

You can find out more about Gcore Basic on gcore.com/cloud/basic-vm.

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Georgia. It provides infrastructure to global leaders in an array of industries, including the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Wargaming, and Avast. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across 6 continents. Its network consists of 150+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III datacentres.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984807/Gcore_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcore-launches-budget-virtual-machines-for-webmasters-and-light-web-services-301723531.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.