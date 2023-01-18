Monsido powered by CivicPlus: Monsido reveals UK law firms need to improve website accessibility

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido - powered by CivicPlus, a leading web governance platform, has published an industry benchmark report examining the top 30 UK law firm websites. The benchmark report found that the average accessibility score for UK legal firm websites was 69%. This falls just short of the compliance score of 70% that is advised for organisations using the Monsido platform to improve web accessibility compliance.

The website benchmark scans were conducted in December 2022 using the Monsido Web Governance platform. The scans evaluated 500 pages of the 30 leading UK law firms based on their website's accessibility, content quality (including broken links, misspellings, and content readability), SEO, and response time.

With regards to content quality, the top 5 UK legal websites continue to maintain a high standard, with scores above 97%. However the average content quality score was 72%, leaving room for improvement. Similarly for SEO, the top 3 UK university websites had scores above 88%. The average SEO score across all 30 tested websites was 76%, however. Lastly, the top 5 websites performed very well in terms of website response time, with load times for all of them falling well under the 200 milliseconds recommended to be an excellent performer.

"It's great to see that the law firms that were featured in our benchmark maintain a high standard when it comes to their website's content quality and performance. However the results also indicate that improvements are needed to their SEO and website accessibility in order to ensure easier and more equitable access to legal services in the UK," said Alex Marshall, Sales Director for Europe at Monsido - powered by CivicPlus, "We congratulate and applaud the top performing law firms for their commitment to continually optimising their website, and encourage others in the industry to follow their lead - especially on the web accessibility front."

The industry benchmark revealed that the Top 5 Websites Overall belonged to Osbourne Clarke, DLA Piper, CMS, Eversheds, and Bindmans. Top performers in the other benchmarked categories are detailed in the report.

For more insights, see the full benchmark report and rankings on the Monsido website.

