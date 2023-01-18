Delectrik Systems says multiple units of its 200 kWh battery system can be connected to build MWh-scale energy storage systems for use in on-grid and off-grid applications.From pv magazine India Delectrik Systems has started commercial production of its RFB200 series containerized redox flow battery system. "Multiple units of the 200 kWh battery system can be connected to build MWh-scale energy storage system for use in on-grid and off-grid applications in the commercial and industrial utility space," founder Vishal Mittal told pv magazine. "The battery system is based on vanadium redox chemistry ...

